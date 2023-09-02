India TV Sports Wrap on September 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The mother of all the rivalries is here as India are all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The cricket fans are expected to turn up in large numbers at the stadium to watch the contest as the two countries are taking on each other for the first time since they last met at the T20 World Cup 2022 down under. The winner of this clash is expected to finish on the top of Group A.

Meanwhile, in the tennis world, the No. 4 seed in the women's event Elena Rybakina has been knocked out of the ongoing US Open. The final Grand Slam of the year is slowly progressing towards its business end now. All of and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 2.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Ishan Kishan to open, Virat Kohli at No.4, Wasim Jaffer makes batting overhaul in India's XI vs Pakistan

Wasim Jaffer made some surprising changes in India's batting for the clash against Pakistan. He picked both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the same team.

From Yuzvendra Chahal to Dinesh Karthik; five out of favour Indians who were part of IND vs PAK last ODI meet

Several Indians who were part of the squad that faced Pakistan in their last ODI meeting are missing from the current team that will take on the arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2023.

Lockie Ferguson to lead New Zealand during upcoming Bangladesh tour

Tearaway pacer Lockie Ferguson will be leading New Zealand during their upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff advance; Elena Rybakina crashes out

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and sixth seed Coco Gauff won their respective third round matches while fourth seed Elena Rybakina crashed out.

SA vs AUS: Sean Abbott, Mitchell Marsh help Australia take unassailable lead

Australia comfortably won the 2nd T20I versus South Africa by eight wickets to win the series.

ENG vs NZ: Hosts England rout New Zealand in 2nd T20I to take 2-0 lead in ongoing series

England put together a domineering display in the second T20I to win the game by 95 runs.

PAK- W vs SA-W: Pakistan women draw first blood against South Africa in T20I series

The Pakistan women's cricket team won the opening encounter of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Alice Capsey's masterful knock propels England to victory in series opener

Alice Capsey's fifty helped England women to win the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka.

'Jidhar se guzarta hu Kohli, Kohli hota hai': Haris Rauf's warm exchange with Virat ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf shared a warm exchange during a practice session before the India vs Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain sign forward Kolo Muani as transfer window closes

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of final day of the transfer window.

