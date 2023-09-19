India TV Sports Wrap on September 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one match, Sussex docked 12 points
Cheteshwar Pujara has been handed a one-match suspension for his side Sussex's fourth fixed penalty
India to begin its Asian Games campaign today
India will kickstart its campaign in the Asian Games on September 19
Indian Football and Volleyball teams in action on September 19
The Men's Football and Men's Volleyball teams will be in action on Tuesday in Hangzhou
AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC lose to FC Nassaji Mazandaran in their season opener
Mumbai City FC suffered a 0-1 loss to FC Nassaji Mazandaran in their first match in AFC Champions League
Neymar-starrer Al Hilal survives loss in opening game, register 1-1 draw with late goal
Al Hilal survived a loss in their first game of the AFC Champions League as they scored a late goal to draw 1-1 level
Premier League: Burnley settles for 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest
Burnley played a draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo receives arousing welcome in Iran, fans chase team bus to see Portugal legend
Cristiano Ronaldo received a grand welcome to Iran ahead of Al Nassr's game in AFC Champions League
India's Nischal clinches Silver in Rio World Cup
Rifle shooter Nischal bagged a Silver medal at the Rio World Cup
Girona take fourth win on trot in Spanish League with 4-2 win over Granada
Girona defeated Granada 4-2 to take fourth win on to in the Spanish League
Tirono beat Salernitana 3-0; Bologna, Hellas Verona play 0-0 draw
Tirona defeated Salernitana 3-0 in their Serie A clash, Bologna and Hellas Verona played a 0-0 draw