India TV Sports Wrap on September 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one match, Sussex docked 12 points

India to begin its Asian Games campaign today

Indian Football and Volleyball teams in action on September 19

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC lose to FC Nassaji Mazandaran in their season opener

Neymar-starrer Al Hilal survives loss in opening game, register 1-1 draw with late goal

Premier League: Burnley settles for 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest

Cristiano Ronaldo receives arousing welcome in Iran, fans chase team bus to see Portugal legend

India's Nischal clinches Silver in Rio World Cup

Girona take fourth win on trot in Spanish League with 4-2 win over Granada

Tirono beat Salernitana 3-0; Bologna, Hellas Verona play 0-0 draw

