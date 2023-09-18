India TV Sports Wrap on September 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India won their 8th title in the Asia Cup after the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in a lopsided final on Sunday, September 17. Rohit Sharma has hinted that the World Cup team could see changes as he has kept the doors opened for the likes of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, India's Abhimanyu lost the Bronze medal match at the World Wrestling Championships 2023. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 18.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma keeps doors open for change in WC squad; Ashwin, Sundar in line for place in team

India captain Rohit Sharma has not closed the doors for any changes to the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023

Travis Head ruled out of first half of ICC WC, Australia to mull over Marnus Labuschagne's addition

Australia opener Travis Head has been ruled out of the first half of World Cup due to a hand fracture

World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's medal wait continues as Abhimanyu loses Bronze medal bout

Abhimanyu lost his Bronze medal match at the World Wrestling Championships as India's wait for a medal continues

Sri Lanka ground staff pose with USD 50,000 prize money in celebration after IND v SL Asia Cup final

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023 final, Sri Lanka's ground staff celebrated the special prize money rewarded to them

Wasim Akram calls India's ODI series against Australia 'unnecessary'

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has called India's ODI series against Australia 'unnecessary'

Carlos Sainz wins Singapore GP to end Red Bull's red-hot streak in 2023

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's winning streak to win the Singapore GP

Mohammedan Sporting beat Kidderpore by 5-0 in Super 6 opener

Mohammedan Sporting thrashed Kiddepore in their opening game of Super 6 to register a win by 5-0

Arsenal beat Everton for first time in six years as Trossard scores a late goal

Football club Arsenal edged past Everton for the first time in six years as Trossard helped the side home 1-0

Rohan Bopanna retires from Davis Cup with win in farewell game

Rohan Bopanna ends his Davuis Cup career with a win alongside Yuki Bhambri

Britain enters Davis Cup final with thrilling win over France

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski helped Britain register a thrilling win over France in the semifinal of the Davis Cup

