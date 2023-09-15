India TV Sports Wrap on September 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The Asia Cup 2023 got its second finalist on Thursday, September 15 after Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a last-ball thriller. The Super Four clash between the defending champions and the Babar Azam-led side witnessed rain interruptions but fortunately, it wasn't major enough to spoil the result. Sri Lanka will now meet India in the final of the ongoing tournament on Sunday, September 17.

While the pain of not making it to the final of the Asia Cup is yet to subside, there is more bad news coming for Pakistan as their star pacer Naseem Shah might miss the initial few games of the World Cup.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Pakistan lose world No. 1 crown in latest ICC ODI rankings as Australia, India register gains

Pakistan have lost the world No. 1 ODI crown and Australia are now the top team in the 50-over format.

Asia Cup 2023: India likely to test bench strength in final Super Four clash versus Bangladesh

The Indian team is likely to give opportunities to its non-regular players sitting on the bench against Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2023: Injury cloud hovers over Sri Lanka's mystery spinner ahead of summit clash vs India

Sri Lanka's ace spinner Maheesh Theekshana might miss out on the summit clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against the Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan likely to miss key pacer at start of ICC World Cup 2023 as Babar Azam drops major hint

Pakistan's ace pacer Naseem Shah might miss the initial few games of the upcoming World Cup.

England beat Sri Lanka women to clinch ODI series

England's star allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge for the hosts as England defeated Sri Lanka women in the third ODI to win the series 2-0.

Sagar Dangi qualifies for 10m Air Pistol event final

The ace shooter from India, Sagar Dangi qualified for the final of the 10m Air Pistol event at Rank 2 with a score of 581 in the ongoing ISSF World Cup.

Pakistan women beat South Africa women in third ODI

Impactful performances from Bismah Maroof and Sidra Ameen helped Pakistan win the final game of the ODI series versus South Africa in Karachi.

Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first woman cricketer to score century in 100th ODI

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first woman cricketer to score a hundred in her 100th ODI outing.

Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to leave club next summer

The chief executive officer of Arsenal Vinai Venkatesham

Max Verstappen looks to extend winning run at Singapore GP

Defending champion and Redbull driver Max Verstappen is looking to continue his winning run at Singapore GP.

Latest Sports News