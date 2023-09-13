India TV Sports Wrap on September 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INDIA TV Sports Wrap

The Indian cricket team qualified for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup after a hard-fought win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Team India still has one game to play in the ongoing Super Four stage of the tournament against Bangladesh but the result of the fixture won't bring any change in the qualification scenarios for the finals. The fight to seal the remaining berth in the final is now between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On the other hand, in tennis, Romania's star player Simona Halep has been handed a four-year suspension in a doping case by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 13.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma lauds Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav after India's hard-fought win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for star allrounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav after qualifying for the summit clash of the Asia Cup.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep slapped with four-year ban in doping case

Romania's tennis ace Simona Halep has been suspended for four years in a doping case.

SA vs AUS: Terrific ton from Aiden Markram helps South Africa halt Australia's juggernaut

South Africa defeated Australia in the third ODI to make a comeback in the ongoing five-match ODI series.

FIH withdraws men's Olympic qualifiers hosting rights from Pakistan Hockey Federation

The International Hockey Federation has withdrawn the hosting rights of the upcoming Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan.

Asia Cup: India's 2nd win in Super Four eliminates Bangladesh; race to finals between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

India's win over Sri Lanka eliminated Bangladesh from the ongoing Asia Cup and the race to join team India in the summit clash is now between Pakistan and the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

ENG-W vs SL-W: England continue to lead series despite washout in 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI between England women and Sri Lanka women in Northampton resulted in a washout due to rain.

Former New Zealand allrounder Andre Adams joins White Ferns as bowling coach for upcoming tour of South Africa

Former Kiwi allrounder Andre Adams has joined the White Ferns as their bowling coach for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Argentina cruise past Bolivia

Argendtina beat Bolivia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 3-0 in Lionel Messi's absence.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Ecuador beat Uruguay

Ecuador edged Uruguay in the ongoing qualifiers as the game went right down to the wire.

Kuldeep Yadav becomes second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has become the second-leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023.

