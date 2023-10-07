India TV Sports Wrap on October 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Jaewon and Shakib Al Hasan

The Indian women's Kabaddi team clinched the Gold medal in a nail-biter final against Chinese Taipei and defeated them 26-25 in the finale. The archers continued to rain medals for the nation as Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale clinched Gold medals in individual categories to help India cross the 100-medal tally at the Hangzhou Games. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 7.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

The Indian women's team edged past Chinese Taipei 26-25 to win the Gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged 3rd Gold after beating Korea's Chaewon So in final

India's Jyothi Surekha clinched her 3rd Gold medal after beating Chaewon So 149-145

Ojas Deotale clinched 3rd Gold medal after beating compatriot Abhishek Verma in Archery final

Ojas Deotale defeated compatriot Abhishek Verma in an all-India final to win his 3rd Gold medal

India men's Kabaddi team faces Iran in Gold medal match

The men's Kabaddi team will be in action in the final against defending champions Iran

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty to fight for historic Gold in final

India's Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty will fight for the historic Gold medal in men's doubles event at the Games

India women's hockey team faces Japan for Bronze fight

The women's team will fight for the Bronze medal against Japan after losing the semifinal on Friday

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh face Afghanistan to kick start their tournament

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kick off their ICC World Cup campaign with a game in Dharamsala

Sri Lanka face South Africa as national capital Delhi set to host first WC 2023 game

The Sri Lankan team takes on South Africa in the second game on October 7 in Delhi

Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast with 6th all-round title at Worlds

Legendary Simone Biles has become the most decorated gymnast as she bagged her 6th all-round title at the worlds.

'Saud could be next superstar for Pakistan': Mohammad Rizwan after win over Netherlands

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has claimed that Saud Shakeel could be the next superstar for Pakistan cricket

