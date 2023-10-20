India TV Sports Wrap on October 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cumins, Adam Zampa and Virat Kohli

India recorded their fourth win on the trot as they defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the 17th match of World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli played a fabulous century knock after Rohit Sharma's blistering innings powered India's march towards 257. Meanwhile, Australia will face Pakistan in a crucial clash in Bengaluru. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 20.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Virat Kohli shatters multiple records in India's win over Bangladesh in Pune

Virat Kohli continued his love for breaking records as he shattered a few more in India's win over Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya's scan report travelling for specialist view in Mumbai

Hardik Pandya's scan reports are being sent to Mumbai for specialists' consulation

Australia take on Pakistan in match number 18 in Bengaluru

Australia and Pakistan will be up against each other in a crucial contest in Bengaluru

Adam Zampa declared fully fit by captain Pat Cummins ahead of PAK clash

Aussie captain Pat Cummins declared leg-spinner Adam Zampa to be fully fit ahead of clash against Pakistan

Tennis stars Djokovic, Swiatek in focus at United Cup team

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be in action in the upcoming United Cup team event

'I'm very happy to be back': Daniel Ricciardo aims at making return at Austin GP

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo is happy to be coming back to the F1 circuit

Formula E will return to Hyderabad in 2024, organisers confirm

Formula E will be making its return to India in 2024 as Hyderabad will host the race

New York Liberty fined for breaking media access rules

WNBA has fined New York Liberty for violating media access rules

Collin Morikawa leads Zozo Championship after first round

After the end of round 1 at the Zozo Championship, Collin Morikawa leads by 1 stroke

Indian players to get break after World Cup match against New Zealand

The Indian team players will get a break for 2-3 days after India's match against New Zealand on October 22.

