India TV Sports Wrap on October 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England were thrashed by Afghanistan as they failed to counter the opposition's spin threat on a balanced Delhi surface which had something for everyone in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Chasing 285 against the troika of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi proved to be much more difficult than India made it look a few days ago as England were skittled out for 215. England now are the only team to lose to all other 11 Test-playing nations in World Cup history. All that and more in today's Sports Wrap.

England suffer a shock loss at the hands of Afghanistan to lose their second game in World Cup 2023

Afghanistan won only their second match in the Cricket World Cup and that too against the defending champions England. England batters failed to play the Afghan spin trio and fell 69 runs short as the Jos Buttler-led side suffered its second loss of the tournament.

England became the first team to lose to all 11 other Test-playing nations

England now have an embarrassing record in their name as it became the first team to lose to all other Test-playing nations (11) in ODI World Cup

Afghanistan's win meant Australia are now at the bottom of the points table

Who would have thought that the five-time champions Australia will be at the bottom of the points table in a World Cup at any given point but it has happened. Australia have lost two games so far and one more defeat can throw them into desperation

Australia look for first win against depleted Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's rising injury count means they will have a new captain in 28-year-old Kusal Mendis for the rest of the tournament with Dasun Shanaka being ruled out. It might be the perfect time for Australia to open their account in the World Cup in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

Sam Curran was clearly frustrated after going for 20 runs in an over

Frustration can be visible on the face and if not, then from actions such as Sam Curran pushing away the cameraman, who had his lens in the England all-rounder's face when he just had bowled a 20-run over. Were these the signs?

Virat Kohli effect in Delhi as crowd sides with Naveen ul Haq when he dismissed Jos Buttler

Naveen ul Haq had the Delhi crowd behind him and the Afghanistan team as the capital lauded the pacer after he dismissed England captain Jos Buttler.

France, Portugal qualify for Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo starred for France and Portugal in their sides' respective games against the Netherlands and Slovakia with a brace each to send their teams into the Euro 2024 event.

Ronaldinho arrives in Kolkata for Durga Puja, charity match

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived in Kolkata on Sunday, October 15 to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal and play a charity football match among other stuff.

Rohan Bopanna, Ebden runners-up in Shanghai Masters

The men's doubles pair of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden finished as runners-up in the Shanghai Masters after losing to Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos 7-5, 2-6, 7-10 in the final.

Lionel Messi to play two games in China

After not qualifying for Major League Soccer playoffs, Inter Miami featuring Argentine star Lionel Messi has utilised the window by signing a deal to play two exhibition matches in China in November.

