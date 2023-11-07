India TV Sports Wrap on November 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia cricket players and Iga Swiatek

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played a drama-filled fascinating contest at th Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on November 6. The Bangla Tigers edged past the Lankan Lions by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. Australia are up against Afghanistan in the 39th match of World Cup 2023 as the Aussies look to confirm their place in the semifinals. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 7.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Shakib, Mathews react on 'timed out' dismissal, Angelo calls Bangladesh captain's act 'disgraceful'

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews have given their reactions on the controversial 'timed out' dismissal

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh players refuse handshakes with each other after ill-tempered clash

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players walked off the field without shaking hands with each other following the SL vs BAN clash in Delhi

Angelo Matthews calls 4th umpire wrong, shares pictures of 'timed out' dismissal incident

Sir Lankan star Angelo Mathews hit out at the fourth umpire for claiming he was late to come to the crease before the 'timed out' dismissal

Australia, Afghanistan take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia and Afghanistan take on each other in the 39th match of World Cup 2023 in Mumbai

Australia keep fingers crossed on Steve Smith's vertigo

Australia are having their fingers crossed over the availability of Steve Smith due to his vertigo sickness

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tested for possible rib sprain ahead of England clash

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has tested himself for a possible sprain to his ribs ahead of clash vs England

Brazil call prodigy Endrick for World Cup qualifiers amid Casemiro, Neymar injuries

Brazil have called in teenage star Endrick for their World Cup qualifiers as they are facing injury issues

Jenni Hermoso claims she received death threats after Spanish soccer president kiss incident

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso has made a claim that she received death threats after the Spain's soccer federation president tried kissing her

Chelsea down 9-man Tottenham 4-1 with Nicolas Jackson netting hatrick

Chelsea have defeated a 9-man depleted Tottenham side as Nicolas Jackson scored three goals

Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula to win WTA Finals, set to become No.1 in 2024

Tennis sensation Iga Swiatek will be the No.1 women's player in 2024 as she has won the WTA Finals event

