India TV Sports Wrap on November 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India defeated Australia in the first T20I of a five-match series when Suryakumar Yadav led the Men in Blue to a thumping 2-wicket win. Rinku Singh stayed calm when India needed 1 off the final ball to chase 209 and a no ball from Sean Abbott sealed India's win. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 24.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India register highest successful chase in T20Is, take 1-0 lead over Australia

Suryakumar Yadav's India defeated Matthew Wade-led Australia by 2 wickets to register their highest successful chase in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav becomes second Indian to win Player of the Match on T20I captaincy debut

India's Suryakumar becomes the second from his country to win the Player of the Match award on captaincy debut

Josh Inglis becomes second-fastest T20I centurion against India, wicket-keeper batter hit 100 in 47 balls

Aussie wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis scored a jaw-dropping 47-ball hundred as he became the second fastest player to hit a T20I ton vs India

Mohammed Shami opens on Mitchell Marsh's feet over World Cup Trophy act, says 'I am hurt'

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has opened on Mitchell Marsh's feet on World Cup trophy act and stated that he is hurt by it

Final racing week in Formula 1 2023 season to begin today with practice session

The final race of Formula 1 2023 - Abu Dhabi GP will begin with a practice session on Friday

Ukraine, Israel likely to meet each other in playoff final for Euro 2024

Israel and Ukraine are likely to have a go at each other in the playoff final for Euro 2024

English Football Association member resigns after social media post on war in Gaza

English Football Association member Wasim Haq resigned from from his post following post over war in Gaza

Brazil footballer Rodrygo condemns racist abuse on social media

Brazil football star Rodrygo denounced the racist abuse on social media

Novak Djokovic helps Serbia reach into Davis Cup semis with win over Cameron Norrie

Serb great Novak Djokovic helped his team reach into the semifinals of Davis Cup as he defeated Cameron Norrie

Facebook comments limited by German soccer federation after racist abuse at U17 players

German soccer federation has limited the Facebook comments following racist abuse to its U17 players

