India TV Sports Wrap on November 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

After the completion of World Cup 2023, India and Australia will be locking horns in a five-match T20I series starting from November 23. The two teams played the final of World Cup 2023 where the Aussies edged past the Indians to lift their 6th World Cup crown. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 23.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India-Australia kickstart five-match T20I series with curtain raiser on November 23

India and Australia will compete against each other in a five-match T20I series that begins on November 23

Suryakumar Yadav to become 13th Indian to lead Men in Blue in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav will be the 13th player from India to lead the Men in Blue when he steps onto the field vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav wants teammates to be 'fearless' and 'selfless' during Australia series

The new-skipper wants his teammates to be selfless and fearless during the five-match series

BBL 13: Massive blow for Adelaide Strikers, Rashid Khan to miss Big Bash League 13 due to injury

Adelaide Strikers have been hit with a massive blow as Rashid Khan will miss the 13th edition of BBL due to an injury

Novak Djokovic looks for 'one final push' as Davis Cup title stays up for grabs

Serb great Novak Djokovic does not want to settle as he is gearing up for the Davis Cup title

Australia register comeback win over Czech Republic to reach into Davis Cup semifinals

Australia have confirmed their place in Davis Cup semis following a comeback win over Czech Republic

Barnsley removed from FA Cup for fielding ineligible player

English soccer club Barnsley has been removed from the FA Cup as the team fielded an ineligible player

Tiger Woods to return to PNC Championship with son Charlie

Golf Legend Tiger Woods will be making a return to the PNC Championship with his son Charlie

'We must move forward; life continues': Kuldeep Yadav on India's loss in World Cup

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has called in for the team to move forward from the disappointment over loss in World Cup final

National squash: Abhay Singh sets title clash with Velavan Senthilkumar

Asian Games gold medal winner Abhay Singh has set up a title clash against Velavan Senthilkumar

