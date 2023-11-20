India TV Sports Wrap on November 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Max Verstappen.

India suffered a heart-breaking loss in the final of World Cup 2023. Australia lifted their 6th World Cup title as they defeated the hosts by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 20.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Indian hearts break in Ahmedabad as Australia lift their 6th World Cup

The Indian fans suffered a heartbreak when the Rohit Sharma's team lost the World Cup final to Australia

'We tried everything': Rohit Sharma reflects on India's loss to Australia in World Cup final

India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on India's loss to Australia in the final, stating that the team gave everything they had

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj break down in tears after India's heartbreak to Australia | WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were seen in tears after the 6-wicket loss to Australia

'We were not defensive' - Rahul Dravid throws his weight behind batters after dismal performance

Head coach Rahul Dravid also reflected on the team's performance stating that they were not defensive

Max Verstappen wins Las Vegas GP, Leclerc, Perez take second, third places

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen continues his dream run, wins Las Vegas GP, while Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez racking the remaining podium spots

Amy Yang wins maiden American LPGA title

Amy Yang has won her first American LPGA title and has also secured USD 2 million

Spain's Gavi leaves European qualifier vs Georgia due to knee injury

Spanish midfielder Gavi suffered a knee injury during his side's game against Georgia in European qualifier

Nigeria settle for 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifier

Nigeria failed to go past Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier and settled for a 1-1 draw

Serbia qualify for Euro 2024 following 2-2 draw vs Bulgaria

Serbia have confirmed their place in the Euro 2024 with a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria

Romelu Lukaku nets four goals in Belgium 5-0 win over Azerbaijan

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku was in some form as he scored four goals in his side's 5-0 win

