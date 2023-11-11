India TV Sports Wrap on November 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia players (L), Pakistan's Babar Azam with support staff (R).

Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and England play their final league stage matches in World Cup 2023 as the group stage is nearing an end. While the Aussies take on Bangladesh in their 9th match in Pune, England and Pakistan go toe-to-toe with each other in Kolkata. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 11.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia play dead rubber with Bangladesh in Pune

Australia are up against Bangladesh in their last league stage match of World Cup 2023

Pakistan hope to achieve almost impossible vs England in Kolkata

Pakistan face England in their last hope for a shot at World Cup semis in Kolkata

Rishabh Pant will play in IPL 2024, Sourav Ganguly claims

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that star player Rishabh Pant will be playing in IPL 2024

Temba Bavuma facing hamstring issues ahead of semifinals

South African captain Temba Bavuma is battling with a hamstring injury ahead of the World Cup semis

IOC to think about Afghanistan's participation in LA28, ICC CEO Allardice says

The International Olympic Committee will be deciding on Afghanistan's participation in Los Angeles Olympics 2028

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket's membership with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council has suspended the membership of Sri Lanka Cricket Board with immediate effect

Czech Republic beat USA 2-1 to reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Czech Republic have cruised into the semifinals of Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 win over USA

Borussia Monchengladbach hammer Wolfsburg 4-0 in German league

Borussia Monchengladbach outclassed Wolfsburg with a thumping 4-0 win in their German League game

Athletic Bilbao defeat Celta 4-3 in last-minute penalty

Athletic Bilbao score last-minute penalty and secure nail-biting 4-3 win over Celta

Italian league: Salernitana play 2-2 draw with Sassuolo

Salernitana were held by Sassuolo 2-2 in the Italian League despite efforts from the two teams to break the deadlock

