India TV Sports Wrap on November 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets chasing the target of 172 runs in less than 25 overs with five wickets in hand. With this win, they almost sealed their spot in the semifinals and will play against India at the Wankhede Stadium next week. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 10.

Can Pakistan still quaify for World Cup 2023 semifinal after New Zealand's dominant win?

Pakistan are facing an improbable scenario after New Zealand exceptional win over Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 9). Even Afghanistan are in the hunt but the scenario for them is even tougher which almost seals New Zealand's place in the top four.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana create a huge record while batting at 9

Sri Lanka's Theekshana faced 91 balls to score an unbeaten 38 while batting at nine against New Zealand. He has now faced most balls by a no.9 or below in World Cup history going past Australia's Andy Bichel.

Dominant Maharashtra wins 37th National Games with record 228 medals, Services finishes second

With 228 medals, and a new national record, Maharashtra held on to their lead at the top of the medals tally on the last day of the tournament in Goa.

Allan Donald to step down as Bangladesh's bowling coach after World Cup

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Allan Donald is set to step down from his position after the last World Cup game against Australia on Saturday (November 11).

Glenn Maxwell has 'no sympathy' for Mujeeb Ur Rahman who dropped his catch in AUS vs AFG encounter

Australia all-rounder Maxwell has stated that he has no sympathy towards Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the dropped catch as he himself has dropped many catches in his career.

"It doesn't get any bigger:" Trent Boult excited with prospect of facing India in World Cup semifinal

Trent Boult has reacted to the prospect of facing hosts India in the semifinal of World Cup 2023 saying it will be a challenge to beat the home team.

Liverpool loses 3-2 at Toulouse in Europa League, still top Group E

Liverpool lost to Toulouse in the Europa League game by 3-2 as their comeback fell short. However, despite the loss, they are still on top in Group E with 9 points.

Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027

Atletico Madrid has decided to extend the contract of their coach Diego Simeone until 2027. He has helped Atletico win two Spanish leagues, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

Asian Games gold medallist Annu Rani to travel to Germany for training

India's first Asian Games gold medallist in Javelin throw Annu Rani has decided to head to Germany for training ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood blames inconsistent batting for poor campaign in World Cup

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has blamed inconsistent batting for the team's poor campaign in the World Cup and also rued at missed opportunities on multiple occasions during the tournament.

