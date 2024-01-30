India TV Sports Wrap on January 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

The Super Six stage of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 gets underway with the India vs New Zealand fixture at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 30. It will be played alongside two other games that are slated to be played on Tuesday at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley and Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are scheduled to take on Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face New Zealand in Super Six stage of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

The Uday Saharan-led India will be up against New Zealand in the opening fixture of the Super Six stage of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka to take on West Indies in Super Six stage of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka will play West Indies in the second game of the Super Six stage of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Ireland to cross swords with Pakistan in Super Six stage of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Ireland will take the field against Pakistan in the third fixture of the Super Six stage of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Asia Cup hosts, media rights on agenda as Asian Cricket Council prepares for AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (January 31) and Thursday (February 1) and numerous topics are up for discussion including the hosts for the next edition of the Asia Cup and its media rights distribution.

Newly-appointed Delhi captain Himmat Singh emerges as hero in thrilling win over Uttarakhand

Delhi finally came on board with a stunning win in their fourth Ranji Trophy amidst the ongoing turmoil in the team as they defeated Uttarakhand in a Group D match.

Australia women to lock horns with South Africa in series decider

Australian women's cricket team is set to meet the Proteas women in the T20I series decider in Hobart.

Desert Vipers to clash with MI Emirates

Vipers will play MI in the 15th fixture of the ongoing ILT20.

Durban's Super Giants to host Pretoria Capitals in SA20

Super Giants will play hosts to Capitals in the 24th match of SA20.

Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors in PKL

Steelers defeated Warriors in the 95th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Patna Pirates outclass Gujarat Giants in PKL