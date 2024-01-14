India TV Sports Wrap on January 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Novak Djokovic.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore in the second T20I of the three-match series. India are leading the series 1-0 and will look to close it as early as it can be. Notably, Pakistan and New Zealand are also indulged in their 2nd T20I of a five-match series. Here are the top 10 trending sports on January 14.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India look to clinch series in 2nd T20I against Afghanistan

Pakistan look to bounce back against New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma to become first men's player to feature in 150 T20I games

Australian Open main draw kicks off as Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on Day 1

'We salute your courage': Gautam Adani on J&K's para cricketer, vows Adani Foundation will reach him

Yuvraj Singh hints to become Team India's mentor for future challenges

Satwik-Chirag to face China's Liang-Wang in Malaysia Open final

Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas settle for 4th place after loss to Odisha Juggernauts

Spanish league: Athletic Bilbao beat Sociedad 2-1, Villarreal go down

Pascal Wehrlein wins Mexico E-Prix, Jehan finishes 16th on debut

