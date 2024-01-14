India TV Sports Wrap on January 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore in the second T20I of the three-match series. India are leading the series 1-0 and will look to close it as early as it can be. Notably, Pakistan and New Zealand are also indulged in their 2nd T20I of a five-match series. Here are the top 10 trending sports on January 14.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India look to clinch series in 2nd T20I against Afghanistan
Pakistan look to bounce back against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Rohit Sharma to become first men's player to feature in 150 T20I games
Australian Open main draw kicks off as Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on Day 1
'We salute your courage': Gautam Adani on J&K's para cricketer, vows Adani Foundation will reach him
Yuvraj Singh hints to become Team India's mentor for future challenges
Satwik-Chirag to face China's Liang-Wang in Malaysia Open final
Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas settle for 4th place after loss to Odisha Juggernauts
Spanish league: Athletic Bilbao beat Sociedad 2-1, Villarreal go down
Pascal Wehrlein wins Mexico E-Prix, Jehan finishes 16th on debut
