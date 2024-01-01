India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic.

Australian icon David Warner announced his retirement from ODI cricket during his final Test series at his home. Warner leaves behind a career to remember. His last 50-over game eventually became the ODI World Cup final against India. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 1.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australian opener David Warner has announced his retirement from the ODI cricket during his farewell Test series

Muhammad Waseem from UAE has become the first player in the world to hit 100 sixes in International cricket

Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a thumping return to elite tennis with a win in her first game at the Brisbane International

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child

Novak Djokovic makes Serbia victorious on his return to Perth with 2-1 win over China

Barcelona's defender Marcos Alonso will undergo a surgery for his injured back

PGA Tour is wanting an extension on the commercial deal with Saudis and private investors

Arsenal ended the year 2023 on a losing note to Fulham as Mikel Arteta called it the 'worst performance of the season'

Bengaluru Bulls managed a narrow escape of 38-37 in Sunday's doubleheader, while Giants defeated Warriors 51-42

In the first PKL game of the year 2024, Telugu Titans will lock horns against Puneri Paltan

