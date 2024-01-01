India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Australian icon David Warner announced his retirement from ODI cricket during his final Test series at his home. Warner leaves behind a career to remember. His last 50-over game eventually became the ODI World Cup final against India. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 1.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
David Warner announced his retirement from ODIs during his final Test series
Australian opener David Warner has announced his retirement from the ODI cricket during his farewell Test series
UAE's Muhammad Waseem becomes first player to hit 100 sixes in International cricket in a calendar year
Muhammad Waseem from UAE has become the first player in the world to hit 100 sixes in International cricket
Naomi Osaka wins her first match on return to elite tennis at Brisbane International
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a thumping return to elite tennis with a win in her first game at the Brisbane International
Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion, reveals she is pregnant with her first child
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child
United Cup: Novak Djokovic helps Serbia beat China 2-1 on his Perth return
Novak Djokovic makes Serbia victorious on his return to Perth with 2-1 win over China
Marcos Alonso, Barcelona defender, to undergo back surgery
Barcelona's defender Marcos Alonso will undergo a surgery for his injured back
PGA Tour seeks commercial deal extension with private investors and Saudis
PGA Tour is wanting an extension on the commercial deal with Saudis and private investors
Arsenal lose 2-1 to Fulham, coach Mikel Arteta calls it 'worst performance of the season'
Arsenal ended the year 2023 on a losing note to Fulham as Mikel Arteta called it the 'worst performance of the season'
PKL 10: Bengaluru Bulls edge past Tamil Thalaivas 38-37, Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 51-42
Bengaluru Bulls managed a narrow escape of 38-37 in Sunday's doubleheader, while Giants defeated Warriors 51-42
Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan in first game on New year
In the first PKL game of the year 2024, Telugu Titans will lock horns against Puneri Paltan