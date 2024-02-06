India TV Sports Wrap on February 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 has entered its business stage as the first semifinal of the tournament is set to be played between the hosts South Africa and the defending champions India at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. While South Africa have conceded one game thus far, India are unbeaten. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have become the second team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing PKL season 10. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face South Africa in U19 Men's World Cup semifinal

India will be up against South Africa in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup.

Australia announce squad for T20I series against New Zealand

Australia have announced a full-strength 15-member T20I squad for the three-match series against New Zealand with star allrounder Mitchell Marsh set to lead as the countdown to the T20 World Cup begins.

West Indian allrounder robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

West Indian allrounder and a member of the SA20 franchise Paarl Royals, Fabian Allen, was reportedly mugged at gunpoint in a distressing incident which unfolded in Johannesburg on the sidelines of South Africa's premier T20 tournament - SA20.

Sri Lanka Cricket launches National Super League for women

In a bid to expedite the growth of women's cricket in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to launch a Women's National Super League (NSL) for both T20 and 50-over formats.

West Indies bat first in third ODI at Manuka Oval

Australia have put West Indies into bat after winning the toss in the 3rd ODI of the series at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Musheer Khan targets U19 World Cup 2024 silverware

Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer has mentioned that he won't be satisfied with anything other than the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 silverware.

Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

Pirates defeated Pink Panthers 36-32 in the 106th fixture of the PKL season 10 to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan become second team to qualify for PKL season 10

Puneri Paltan played out a 30-30 draw with Dabang Delhi in match No. 107 of the PKL 10 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium to qualify for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas to take on UP Yoddhas in match No. 108

Thalaivas will be up against Yoddhas in the 108th fixture of PKL.

England cricket team to leave for UAE in search of much-needed break