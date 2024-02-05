India TV Sports Wrap on February 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PRO KABADDI LEAGUE India TV Sports Wrap.

England have been asked to chase down 399 to win the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against India. Day four of the Vizag Test may turn out to be the deciding day as the outcome seems imminent.

On the other hand, it's double-header day in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League as Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be in action at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

England chase 399 to script history in Vizag

The Three Lions need 399 to record their highest-ever successful chase in Test cricket.

Rachin Ravindra scores maiden Test double hundred

Rachin scored 240 in the first Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui and became the second-youngest Kiwi to score a double century in the red-ball format.

New Zealand notch up mammoth first innings total in Test series opener

The Blackcaps scored 512 before getting bundled out on day two of the opening Test at Bay Oval.

2026 FIFA World Cup final to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The summit clash of the 2026 football World Cup final will be organised at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Sharjah Warriors to face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20

Warriors are set to take on Knight Riders in the 23rd fixture of the ILT20.

Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba in PKL

Bulls got the better of U Mumba 42-37 in the 104th fixture of PKL season 10 to claim their seventh win of the season.

Gujarat Giants defeat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL season 10

Giants beat Thalaivas 42-30 to win their 10 game of the ongoing season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to engage in face-off with Patna Pirates

Pink Panthers will be up against Pirates in match No. 106.

Dabang Delhi to lock horns with Puneri Paltan