India TV Sports Wrap on February 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The India versus England 4th Test in Ranchi is inching closer to its culminating stages as India require 152 more runs to win whereas England need to pick up 10 wickets. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 will witness both its Eliminators on Monday (February 26). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India to tour Bangladesh for T20I series in April-May

Bangladesh are slated to host the Indian women's cricket team for a five-match T20I series at home starting April 28 as part of their preparation ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in October.

Shoaib Bashir opens up on prospect of spoiling India's chase in Ranchi

England's young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is confident of derailing India's run chase on day four of the ongoing 4th Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dabang Delhi to face Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1

Delhi will take the mat against Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants to cross swords with Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2

Giants will face Steelers in Eliminator 2 of PKL 10 at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday.

Liverpool beat Chelsea to claim Carabao Cup

Virgil van Dijk's match-winning goal helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup as they defeated Chelsea.

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants in WPL

Mumbai defeated Gujarat Giants by five wickets in the third game of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). Mumbai are at the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals to take on UP Warriorz in WPL

Capitals will be up against Warriorz in their second match of the ongoing WPL season.

Islamabad United to square off against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 9

United will battle against Zalmi in the 13th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Monday in Lahore.

Real Madrid beat Sevilla in La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla by 1-0 in La Liga as Luka Modrić scored the winning goal.

Haris Rauf ruled out of remainder of PSL with shoulder injury