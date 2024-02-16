India TV Sports Wrap on February 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Sarfaraz Khan has become the toast of the nation ever since he has made his debut for India in Test cricket. He played a brilliant knock of 62 runs off 66 balls much to the delight of the Indian fans before getting unfortunately run-out thanks to the mistake from his partner Ravindra Jadeja. The latter also apologised to him later on Instagram while admitting his mistake. Meanwhile, Pro Kabaddi League moves on as Haryana Steelers will face Patna Pirates in 122nd match of the tournament. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

'Passed on my bad luck to Sarfaraz': Anil Kumble on debutant getting run out after smashing fifty

Anil Kumble hilariously reacted to Sarfaraz Khan getting run-out on his debut after scoring 62 runs off 66 balls. The debutant looked fluent before his innings ended in an unfortunate way in the mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

Run carefully with Jadeja? Sarfaraz finds himself in elite company of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane

Sarfaraz Khan was not the first player to be involved in a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has been involved in 10 such run-outs before with the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane also getting out.

Dubai Capitals thrash Gulf Giants to end their title defence, will meet MI Emirates in final

Dubai Capitals have made it to the final of the second edition of ILT20 beating Gulf Giants in the second qualifier by nine wickets. They chased down 139 runs in less than 16 overs and will now face MI Emirates in the final on February 17 in Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja posts message for Sarfaraz Khan after the latter's run out in Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja was on 99 when he was involved in a mix-up with Sarfaraz Khan with the latter getting run-out as Mark Wood affected a direct hit. However, after the end of day's play, Jadeja made sure to apologise to his teammate and also posted an Instagram story admitting his mistake that it was his wrong call that ended a promising innings.

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract after pacer's denial for Australia tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated Haris Rauf's central contract after he denied to be available for Pakistan for the tour of Australia in December-January. At the same time, he played in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars.

Mohammad Hafeez's tenure as director of Pakistan cricket team ends

With Mohsin Naqvi becoming the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), changes are being made yet again in Pakistan Cricket. Mohammad Hafeez is the latest casualty as his tenure as the director of the cricket team has ended.

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan equals Hardik Pandya's record on debut, joins elite of players

Sarfaraz Khan equalled Hardik Pandya's stunning record on his Test debut. During his sparkling knock of 62 runs off 66 balls, the 26-year-old slammed a 48-ball half-century. He became the joint-second fastest half-century for India on Test debut levelling Hardik Pandya's feat in 2017.

Haryana Steelers face Patna Pirates in 122nd match of Pro Kabaddi League today

The ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is entering its final leg and the race to make it to the knockouts is on. Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will lock horns today in the 122nd match of the tournament.

Alcaraz beats Carabelli in clay-court debut to reach quarterfinals of Argentina Open

Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. He defeated Camilo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first clay-court match of the season.

New Zealand go on top of WTC Points table with win over South Africa in 2nd Test