India TV Sports Wrap on February 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India have handed debut caps to Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel in the third Test against England in Rajkot. The bilateral contest is hanging in the balance 1-1 and therefore the Rajkot Test holds plenty of significance in the context of the series. On the other hand, the Indian women's hockey team lost a close contest against the Netherlands in an FIH Hockey Pro League (women's) fixture. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India hand debut caps to Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel as hosts opt to bat against England in Rajkot Test

India have handed Test debut caps to both Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel in the 3rd Test as the hosts aim to take a lead in the ongoing series against England.

South Africa suffer huge blow as veteran allrounder misses out on selection for historic Test vs Australia

The first-ever Test match between South Africa and Australia women has got off on a dismal note for the tourists as they have been forced to head into the game without their veteran allrounder Marizanne Kapp.

Virender Sehwag opens up on franchise vs country debate as T20 leagues continue to proliferate

In a virtual interaction with PTI Bhasha, Sehwag emphasised that players should always "prioritise" national duty over participation in T20 franchise competitions.

MI Emirates thrash Gulf Giants to storm into ILT20 summit clash

MI Emirates moved one step closer to winning their maiden ILT20 title as they thrashed the defending champions Gulf Giants by a margin of 45 runs to advance to the summit clash of the second season.

Indian women's hockey team suffers loss against Netherlands

Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Dutch in an FIH Hockey Pro League (women's) fixture.

Dropped from Indian team, Shreyas Iyer absent from Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy 2024 clash against Assam

Mumbai announced a 16-member squad for their final Elite Group B clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Assam to be played at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai and Shreyas Iyer is not a part of it.

Dabang Delhi beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Delhi defeated Thalaivas 45-43 in match No. 120 of PKL season 10.

Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriors in PKL season 10

Puneri Paltan got the better of Warriors 29-26 in the 121st fixture of PKL 10.

Haryana Steelers to face Patna Pirates

Steelers will lock horns with Pirates in the 122nd match of PKL 10 on Thursday.

Telugu Titans to battle with Jaipur Pink Panthers