India TV Sports Wrap on February 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Australia aim to register yet another clean sweep as they gear up to face West Indies in the 3rd and final T20I of the five-match series at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will witness a solitary clash on Tuesday as Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans in match 119 in Kolkata. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rehan Ahmed intercepted at Rajkot Airport as visa issue comes back to haunt England again

England encountered more visa issues when their young leg spinner Rehan Ahmed was intercepted by authorities at the Hirasar airport in Rajkot ahead of the third Test.

Australia aim to register clean sweep in T20I series

Australia are one win away from clinching the ongoing three-match series against West Indies. The two sides will meet at Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa look to bat big in Hamilton Test

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd Test of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders meet Dubai Capitals in ILT20 Eliminator

Knight Riders are set to face Capitals in the Eliminator of the ongoing ILT20.

Chattogram Challengers to cross swords with Comilla Victorians in BPL

Challengers will take the field against Victorians in the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Khulna Tigers to lock horns with Rangpur Riders

Tigers will be up against Riders in the 30th match of the BPL 2024 season in Chattogram.

Jaipur Pink Panthers hammer UP Yoddhas to reach semis

Pink Panthers decimated UP 67-30 in the 117th fixture of PKL season 10 to qualify for the semifinals.

Bengal Warriors rout U Mumba in PKL season 10

Warriors defeated U Mumba 46-34 to win the 118th game of PKL 10.

Patna Pirates to square off against Telugu Titans

Pirates are gearing up for their face-off against Titans in match No. 119 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Ben Stokes set to feature in 100th Test