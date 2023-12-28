India TV Sports Wrap on December 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India and South Africa will look to stamp their authority on the moving Day of the first Test between the two sides. South Africa are ahead in the contest currently as they have 5 wickets in hand and also an 11-run lead. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 28.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India look for better outcome on moving day in IND vs SA 1st Test
Australia-Pakistan fight for nail and tooth on Day 3 of 2nd Test
Pat Cummins grabs 10th Test fifer with sensational bowling on moving day
Mir Hamza castles Travis Head on golden duck, Pakistan legend calls it 'genius' stuff
Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli's bail-swap trick with two-word social media post
Peru's football team hires Jorge Fossati as new coach
Novak Djokovic hopes to play in his 40s like Tom Brady
Alexia Putellas had ''successful'' arthroscopic surgery, Barcelona say
Madueke's penalty strike hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
