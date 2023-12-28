India TV Sports Wrap on December 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa, India players and Novak Djokovic

India and South Africa will look to stamp their authority on the moving Day of the first Test between the two sides. South Africa are ahead in the contest currently as they have 5 wickets in hand and also an 11-run lead. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India look for better outcome on moving day in IND vs SA 1st Test

India will look to get a better outcome from Day 3 of the ongoing Test against South Africa

Australia-Pakistan fight for nail and tooth on Day 3 of 2nd Test

Australia and Pakistan are giving it their all in the 2nd Test of the three-match series

Pat Cummins grabs 10th Test fifer with sensational bowling on moving day

Aussie captain Pat Cummins took his 10th fifer in Tests on the back of some brilliant stuff

Mir Hamza castles Travis Head on golden duck, Pakistan legend calls it 'genius' stuff

Mir Hamza bowled a jaffa of a delivery to clean up Travis Head on golden duck

Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli's bail-swap trick with two-word social media post

England great reacts to Virat Kohli's bail-swap trick

Peru's football team hires Jorge Fossati as new coach

Jorge Fossati has been hired as the new coach of the Peru football team

Novak Djokovic hopes to play in his 40s like Tom Brady

Just like his friend Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic hopes to keep playing in his 40s

Alexia Putellas had ''successful'' arthroscopic surgery, Barcelona say

Barcelona have said that their player Alexia Putellas had a ''successful'' arthroscopic surgery

Madueke's penalty strike hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

After being locked at 1-1, Madueke's penalty hands Chelsea a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

