India TV Sports Wrap on December 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

KL Rahul led India's charge with the bat on Day 1 of the India vs South Africa Test. The star batter remained unbeaten on the opening Day of the Test at 70 to take India to 208 ahead of the second Day. The Aussies dominated the Pakistan side on the first day but the visitors have stormed back into the contest. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 27.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

IND vs SA: KL Rahul leads India at 208/8 at Stumps on Day 1

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul led India's charge with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 70 on the opening day

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan peg Australia back on Day 2

Pakistan bowled Australia's remaining 7 wickets early on Day 2 of the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

New Zealand-Bangladesh to kick off T20I series Napier

New Zealand and Bangladesh are all set to kick-off a T20I series with the first contest set to be played in Napier today

Puneri Paltan take down Patna Pirates in lopsided 46-28 win

Puneri Paltan thrashed Patna Pirates in a big 46-28 win

Jaipur Pink Panthers to face Dabang Delhi in JLN Stadium

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi to face each other in a crucial clash at the JLN Stadium

Naomi Osaka sweats it out in practice ahead of her return at Brisbane International

Japan's Naomi Osaka is set to make a return at the Brisbane International as she hit the training session

Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Bajrang Punia and the other wrestlers amid the ongoing row of Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief

Roy Krishna helps Odisha beat Punjab 1-0

Odisha FC edged past Punjab FC in a close encounter as Roy Krishna scored a goal

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice': India batting coach Vikram Rathour

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has highlighted that Virat Kohli's experience and his stage of career make him not to need much practice

'There was an alleged racist comment': Luton manager states Carlton Morris was targeted

Luton manager Rob Edwards has said that Carlton Morris was targeted with an 'alleged racist comment'

