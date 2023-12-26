India TV Sports Wrap on December 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India's quest to claim their final frontier is about to get underway at the SuperSport Park in Centurion today as the Rohit Sharma-led side is all set to take on the Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the Boxing Day Test to kickstart the two-match Test series between two countries. On the other hand, Pakistan have gone in without a specialist spinner in their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

South Africa to lock horns with India in Boxing Day Test

The Proteas will take on India in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Sydney Sixers to face Melbourne Stars in BBL

Sixers will lock horns with Stars in match 14 of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Perth Scorchers to cross swords with Melbourne Renegades

Unbeaten Scorchers will be up against Renegades in match 15 of the Big Bash League at the Perth Stadium.

ACB slaps sanctions, delays central contracts of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has slapped sanctions and delayed the central contracts of Naveen Ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi for "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan".

Former World Cup winners inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

2007 ODI World Cup winner Michael Hussey and 1988 World Cup winner Lyn Larsen have been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Mohamed Salah echoes sentiments of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas ongoing conflict

Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts on the humanitarian crisis that is prevalent in Gaza due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Rohit Sharma on cusp of major milestone

India skipper Rohit Sharma needs to hit two sixes to surpass MS Dhoni to become the second Indian to hit the most number of sixes in Tests.

Dabang Delhi ease past Bengal Warriors in PKL

Delhi defeated Bengal 38-29 in the 40th match of the ongoing PKL to claim their third win.

Haryana Steelers make mincemeat of Tamil Thalaivas

Steelers hammered Thalaivas 42-29 to race to the second position in the standings.

Puneri Paltan to battle Patna Pirates in match 42

Puneri Paltan will take the mat against Pirates at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

