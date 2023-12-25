India TV Sports Wrap on December 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan and the announcement sees no change in the team that took on the Shan Masood-led side in the first Test in Perth. On the other hand, the Pakistan team management has decided to go in with Mohammad Rizwan instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 2nd Test at the MCG. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia have named an unchanged playing XI for the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the MCG.

Pakistan drop Sarfaraz Ahmed for MCG Test

Mohammad Rizwan will be a part of Pakistan's playing XI instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed as the visitors look to draw level in the series.

We have not terminated WFI but suspended till further orders: Sports Ministry official

An unnamed official of the Sports Ministry has confirmed that the Sanjay Singh-led WFI has been "suspended" and not terminated.

Pat Cummins opens up on ICC's disapproval of dove logo on Usman Khawaja's bat

The Australian captain Pat Cummins is not able to comprehend the reason why the ICC didn't let Usman Khawaja sport a dove logo on his bat.

U Mumba pip Bengal Warriors in 38th match of PKL Season 10

U Mumba beat Bengal by 39-37 to claim their fourth win of the season.

Bengaluru Bulls trump Telugu Titans in close affair

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Titans by a narrow margin of 33-31 to win the 39th fixture of the ongoing PKL season.

Bengal Warriors to take on Dabang Delhi in match 40

The fourth-placed Bengal Warriors will be up against Delhi in match 40 of the PKL at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Haryana Steelers in match 41 of PKL

Thalaivas will cross swords with Steelers in the 41st fixture of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma believes India's bowling attack can be lethal

Bavuma has showered praise on India's bowling attack and mentioned that it can create problems for the home side during the Test series.

Tamim Iqbal requests Bangladesh Cricket Board to not include him in central contract

Former skipper Tamim Iqbal has reportedly requested the BCB to not include him in the forthcoming central contract.

Latest Sports News