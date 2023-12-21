India TV Sports Wrap on December 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP KL Rahul and Lionel Messi.

India and South Africa take on each other in the third and deciding ODI of the three-match series in Paarl. The Men in Blue won the first match, while the Proteas made a comeback in the second one. The Indian women's team is also in action as it faces Australia women in a one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 21.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face South Africa in series decider 3rd ODI

India and South Africa will be locking horns in the third ODI of the three-match series on December 21. The series is currently locked at 1-1

India women and Australia women lock horns in one-off Test

The Indian women's team is up against Australia in a one-off Test match in Mumbai

West Indies announce squad for Australia Tests, Alzarri Joseph named vice-captain

Cricket West Indies has named a new-look squad for the Australia tests as Alzarri Joseph has been handed the vice-captain's role

PAK pacer Khurrum Shahzad to miss next two fixtures vs AUS

Pakistan speedster Khurrum Shahzad will not be playing the next two matches against Australia as he has been ruled out due to injury

Ezequiel Lavezzi, ex-Argentine footballer, hospitalized in Uruguay

Former Argentina's footballer Ezequiel Lavezzihas been hospitalized in Uruguay

Messi-starrer Inter Miami's season to kick off on Feb. 21, could miss games for Argentina

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will begin their upcoming season on February 21 as legendary star could miss multiple games for his country

Liverpool in League Cup semis after 5-1 win over West Ham

Liverpool defeated West Ham by 5-1 and marched into the League Cup semifinals

PKL10: Jaipur Pink Panthers rout UP Yoddhas 41-24

PKL 10 saw two one-sided games on a single day as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated UP Yoddhas 41-24 in the first game

Puneri Paltan maul Bengaluru Bulls 43-18 in another contest of the day

In the other game of the day, Puneri Paltan outclassed Bengaluru Bulls 43-18

Bodhana Sivanandan, an 8-year-old British Indian schoolgirl, named Europe's best

An 8-year-old British Indian schoolgirl namely - Bodhana Sivanandan has been named as Europe's best player

