India TV Sports Wrap on December 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Antoine Griezmann tied Luis Aragonés' record for scoring the most number of goals for Atletico Madrid in a Spanish League game against Getafe as he scored twice but missed out on breaking the record. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League is heating up with every encounter and will witness two more mouth-watering encounters on Wednesday (December 20).

Antoine Griezmann becomes joint-leading goal scorer for Atletico Madrid

Griezmann scored twice against Getafe to join Luis Aragonés as the leading goal scorer for Atletico in history. He has scored 173 goals for the club thus far.

Perth Scorchers to face Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Scorchers will be up against Hurricanes in the ninth match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Perth.

Italian shot-putter Nick Ponzio slapped with 18 months ban in doping case

Ponzio has been banned by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency for drug-testing violations and will not feature at the Paris Olympics.

Brazil to square off against Mexico in US ahead of Copa America 2024

The Brazilian Soccer Confederation has informed that Brazil will play Mexico in a friendly in the USA in June 2024 as a preparatory contest for Copa America.

Chelsea and Fulham advance to English League Cup semis

Chelsea pipped Newcastle United 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout whereas Fulham got the better of Everton by a margin of 7-6 in yet another shootout to advance to the semis.

England beat West Indies in 4th T20I

England defeated the West Indies by 75 runs in the 4th T20I to keep the series alive. The final T20I will be played on Friday.

Phil Salt creates eye-catching record with another T20I century

After going unsold at the IPL 2024 auction Salt smashed his second consecutive hundred against the Windies in the 4th T20I. He became only the second player from an ICC full-member country to score back-to-back T20I tons.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against UP Yoddhas

The seventh-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to progress on the points table when they meet UP in match 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Table-toppers Puneri Paltan to meet Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan would look to notch up yet another victory and consolidate their top position in match 33.

New Zealand clinch ODI series against Bangladesh

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI to win the series. The third ODI will be played at the McLean Park in Napier on December 23.

