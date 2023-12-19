India TV Sports Wrap on December 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The eagerly-awaited day is finally here as cricketers from around the world are about to go under the hammer in the quest to bag a lucrative IPL (Indian Premier League) deal. 330 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction and the event is slated to get underway in Dubai from 1 PM (IST) onwards. On the other hand, the Indian men's cricket team is about to take on the hosts South Africa in the 2nd ODI with an aim to clinch the series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

IPL 2024 auction to get underway in Dubai

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will get underway in Dubai from 1 PM (IST) onwards.

South Africa to lock horns with India in 2nd ODI

South Africa will be up against the Men in Blue in the 2nd ODI in Gqeberha on Tuesday. India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

47-year-old man shot dead near England cricket team's hotel in Trinidad

The England cricket team has been put on high alert after a 47-year-old man was shot dead perilously close to its hotel (Hyatt Regency) in Port of Spain (Trinidad) on Monday at around 1:20 am.

West Indies to face England in 4th T20I

The Windies will play England in the 4th T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Adelaide Strikers to lock horns with Sydney Thunder

Adeleaide Strikers are slated to face Sydney Thunder in the match No. 8 of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval.

Manchester City fined heavily after show of dissent against referees

Manchester City's star Erling Haaland's show of dissent to the referee in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs earlier this month has cost the team heavily. They have been fined 120,000 pounds ($150,000).

Rishabh Pant arrives in Dubai for IPL auction

Rishabh is likely to attend the auction for Delhi Capitals as he has reached Dubai.

Haryana Steelers to square off against Gujarat Giants in PKL

Steelers will be dealing with a major threat in the form of Giants at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune in match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Shimron Hetmyer dropped from West Indies' squad for remaining T20Is against England

West Indies have announced their squad for the last two T20Is against England. While Hetmyer has been dropped, Alzarri Joseph has been rested.

Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana to join Canterbury Magicians for Super Smash

Sana is going to don the jersey of Canterbury Magicians in the Women's Super Smash domestic competition in New Zealand.

