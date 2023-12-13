India TV Sports Wrap on December 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane

India lost to South Africa in the second T20I by 5 wickets as the Proteas chased down a revised target of 152 runs in 13.5 overs. The Men in Blue are now gearing up for the third contest that will be played in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, West Indies registered a four-wicket win over England in the 1st T20I as Andre Russell powered them home. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 13.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India's three-series winning streak ends as South Africa take 1-0 lead in T20Is

South Africa defeated India in a rain-curtailed second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

India captain Suryakumar Yadav praises South Africa's batting for brilliant effort in 2nd T20I

India's interim T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav praised South Africa's batting effort, stating that the hosts took the game away from them early on in the chase

BCCI announces release of tender invitation for title sponsorship rights for IPL seasons 2024-2028

The Indian Board has announced a release of tender invitation for the title sponsorship rights for seasons 2024 to 2028

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana-Tamil Nadu clash in semifinal 1, Rajasthan meet Karnataka in second semi

Vijay Hazare Trophy heads to the semifinals, as Haryana and Tamil Nadu meet each other in the first game, while Rajasthan and Karnataka to lock horns in the other one

Returning to T20Is after 25 months, Andre Russesll's cameo helped West Indies beat England

Making a return to the T20Is after a long gap, Andre Russell powered West Indies to a four-wicket win over England

India women's team gears up for one-off Test against England women in Navi Mumbai

The Indian women's team is gearing up to face England in the one-off Test match from December 14 onwards

Napoli defeat Braga 2-0 to storm into Champions League knockout

Napoli have stormed into the Champions League knockout with a 2--0 win over Braga as they end their losing streak

Manchester United out of Champions League as Bayern Munich beat them 1-0

Manchester United have made an early exit from the Champions League as they were defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0

Bengal Warriors cruise to easy 60-42 win over Patna Pirates

In a battle between two teams in upper half of the points table, Bengal Warriors registered an easy 60-42 win over the Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas meet Telugu Titans in bottom-of-table clash on Wednesday

In the bottom-of-the-table clash, Tamil Thalaivas are all set to have a crack at Telugu Titans

Latest Sports News