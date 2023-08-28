India TV Sports Wrap on August 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

India's gun javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was at his scintillating best at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest as he won the gold in the javelin event leaving past Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch who won the silver and bronze in the same event. Neeraj became the first-ever Indian athlete to bag gold in an individual category at the World Athletics Championships and celebrations begun as India woke up to the historic achievement.

On the other hand, in a first of its kind, Trinbago Knight Riders' Sunil Narine was forced to leave the field of play in the ongoing CPL 2023 when the umpire brandished the red card as TKR incurred the third over-rate penalty. All of that more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on August 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Celebrations begin as Neeraj Chopra clinches historic Gold at World Athletics Championships

Netizens expressed their happiness as Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning a gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

World Athletics Championships 2023: India men's 4x400m relay team finishes 5th in final

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh finished fifth in the final of 4x400m relay race at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary creates new national record in women's 3000m steeplechase

India's Parul Chaudhary displayed a remarkable performance in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary to create a new national record in women's steeplechase 3000m.

Caribbean Premier League: Sunil Narine becomes first-ever cricketer to leave field due to red card | WATCH

Sunil Narine became the first-ever cricketer to leave the field as a result of a red card shown in a game of the ongoing CPL 2023.

Neeraj Chopra calls Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for picture with Indian flag after World Athletics Championships | WATCH

In a heartwinning gesture India's Neeraj Chopra called Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for a picture with the Indian flag after the World Athletics Championships.

Don't rush him: West Indies legend's warning to Team India on Jasprit Bumrah's workload

A West Indian legend cautioned team India regarding Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.

​Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory

Verstappen added another title to his credit as he won the Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record.

2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori pulls out of upcoming US Open

Kei Nishikori has pulled out of the year's final Grand Slam due to an injury.

Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia national football team coach

Roberto Mancini has been appointed as the coach of Saudi Arabia's national football team .

Harry Kane's amazing double helps Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

Harry Kane was at his fluent best as he helped his club Bayern Munich beat Augsburg in the ongoing Bundesliga.

