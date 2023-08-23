India TV Sports Wrap on August 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The cricketing world is deeply saddned by the passing of former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak who passed away from cancer at the age of 49. Wishes have been pouring in from all the corners for Streak's aggrieving family. Streak was a legendary Zimbabwe cricketers and one of the most iconic names to have represented the Chevrons in the international circuit. Moving on to the badminton court, the ongoing BWF World Championship will see some thrilling clashes on Wednesday. All that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 23.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Legendary Zimbabwe allrounder Heath Streak passes away aged 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak took his last breath on Tuesday, August 22. He died from cancer.

Former New Zealand captain, five-time Ashes winner to join Blackcaps' coaching roster ahead of ODI World Cup

New Zealand have made some valuable additions to their coaching set-up ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Pep Guardiola undergoes back surgery; likely to miss Manchester City's next two fixtures

The manager of Manchester City Pep Guardiola has undergone back surgery and will rejoin the team after rehab.

Left out of England's World Cup squad, Harry Brook slams record-shattering 41-ball century in the Hundred

Harry Brook came in to bat at 10/3 for Northern Superchargers and went unbeaten on 105 off just 42 playing an innings of a lifetime in The Hundred.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's undesired record in ODIs

The incumbent skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam equaled an unwanted record of former captain Imran Khan in ODIs.

South Africa women to get equal match fees as compared to male counterparts

Cricket South Africa has decided to introduce pay parity in their set-up.

Footbal club Al-Nassr advances to Asian Champions League group stage

The Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr has advanced to the group stage of the ongoing Asian Champions League.

India win gold and silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya bagged gold and silver respectively in the junior men's 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships.

Spain's acting prime minister criticises federation head for kissing player

Spain's acting Prime Minister has severly criticised the football federation head for his act in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Rain might play spoilsport in 3rd T20I between hosts Ireland and India

Rain might interfere in India's attempt to sweep the series against Ireland.

