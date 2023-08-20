India TV Sports Wrap on August 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV News wrap

India's much-awaited squad for Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 is reportedly likely to be announced on August 21. National selectors, head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will have a meeting in Delhi on Monday morning to pen the Indian team. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket has written to the Indian Board, requesting a change in the World Cup schedule as it has raised concerns over back-to-back matches in the state. Meanwhile, Deepak Punia bagged a Bronze medal in U20 World Championships, whereas has Sumit reached the final.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule to see more changes? Hyderabad Police raises concerns

There could be another possible change in the World Cup 2023 schedule as Hyderabad Police has reportedly raised a security concern

U20 World Championships: Deepak Punia bags Bronze, Sumit in hunt for Gold

Deepak Punia has bagged a Bronze medal in U20 World Championships, Sumit is in the finals

World Athletics Championships: India suffer shocker; Sable, triple jumpers fail to qualify final

India suffered a shocking Day 1 in World Athletics Championships as Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the finals

India's World Cup squad could be named on August 21, Asia Cup likely to have bigger team - Report

India's World Cup and Asia Cup squad could be named on August 21 as there will be selection meeting on Monday

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Indian team unlikely to hand more debuts

The Indian team is unlikely to hand debuts to more players in the second T20I as there is no change expected in the Playing XI

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: India look to clinch series with weather set to stay away

India look to clinch the series after winning the first match by 3 runs (DLS method)

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final, set to face in Western & Southern Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet each other in Western & Southern Open

R Praggnanandhaa plays first game draw with Fabiano Caruana

Indian Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw against Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal of Chess World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup: England to face Spain in final

England will face Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 20

Mehuli Ghosh books Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze in 10m Air Rifle

Mehuli Ghosh has confirmed a quota in Paris Olympics with a Bronze medal win in the 10m Air Rifle

Latest Sports News