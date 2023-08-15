India TV Sports Wrap on August 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the Indian cricket team left for its tour of Ireland where it will lock horns with the home side in a three-match bilteral T20I series to prepare ahead of the Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The T20I series is of great importance for the Indian team as it will mark the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who is making a comeback after an injury lay-off. With all the details from the ongoing edition of The Hundred to the top stories from other sports, there is a lot happening in the sports universe which we bring together to you in our top 10 trending news on August 15.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Former Chennai Super Kings off spinner facing match-fixing charges slapped with travel ban

Retired Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, facing match-fixing charges has been slapped with a travel ban by the the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court and is prohibited from travelling overseas.

'I asked Zak for a pair of size 11 shoes' - Ishant Sharma recalls fascinating ODI debut tale

Ishant Sharma recently shared an intriguing tale when former India pacer Zaheer Khan lent him a pair of bowling shoes leading into his ODI debut in Ireland.

Ben Stokes ready to come out of retirement for England's World Cup defence; CSK set to suffer big

England's Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs last year citing unsustainability as an all-format player owing to grueling scheduling and his dodgy knee but is now prepared to make a comeback ahead of the World Cup.

Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana: Irfan Pathan takes a dig at 'padosi' after India's T20I series loss vs WI

Former team India allrounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at the Pakistan fans celebrating India's T20I series loss to West Indies.

Neymar set to join Al Hilal after PSG reach transfer deal; Brazilian star to earn a whopping amount

Neymar Jr is set to feature in the Saudi Pro League after French club Paris Saint-German confirmed the transfer for around £86 million pending medical.

Tammy Beaumont creates history, becomes first woman to smash a century in the Hundred

Welsh Fire Women's skipper Tammy Beaumont notched up an entertaining ton against Trent Rockets in the ongoing edition of The Women's Hundred to become the first woman to hit a century in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians star gets maiden call-up as South Africa announce white-ball squads for Australia series

South Africa announced their squads for three-match T20I and five-match ODI series against Australia at home starting August 30 and have included four uncapped players in their set-up.

WATCH: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer undergo match simulation training ahead of Asia Cup; Rishabh Pant shares video

Injured wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a video of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer sweating hard to regain match fitness ahead of India's participation in the Asia Cup 2023.

Three-time Ashes-winning England bowler announces retirement following battle with knee injury

England's righ-arm fast bowler Steve Finn called time on his playing career after battling with multiple injuries.

Nepal squad announced for Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Paudel to lead

Nepal will be starting their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on August 30 against Pakistan in Multan. Nepal has qualified to play the Asia Cup for the first time.

Latest Sports News