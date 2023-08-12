India TV Sports Wrap on August 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top Ten Trending Sports Stories

The Asian Chapions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament is about to hit its cresecndo today as hosts India will be taking on Malaysia in the summit clash in Chennai. The tournament has offered plenty of moments to rejoice for the fans of the sport and they will be anticipating something similar as India prepare to clinch their record-fourth title. Additionally, there is some mouthwatering clash to look forward to for the Indian cricket fans as well as the Men in Blue will square off against the West Indies in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series at Lauderhill in Florida. On that note, let's take a look at the top ten trending news stories from the sporting universe on August 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

International Hockey Federation abandons trial of new penalty-corner rules, confirms FIH president

The International Hockey Federation has decided to put an end to the trials involving the new set of rules related to penalty corners, as informed by FIH president Tayyab Ikram.

Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOCs to move from Delhi ahead of forthcoming domestic season

Former Delhi captain Nitish Rana and his teammate Dhruv Shorey have sought NOCs from DDCA to ply their trade for different teams in the upcoming domestic seasons.

Axed India batter Cheteshwar Pujara's appetite for runs continues, scores match-winning ton in One Day Cup

Out of favour batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored a match-winning century for Sussex in the ongoing One Day Cup in England while playing for Sussex.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Ambati Rayudu as marquee player for CPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu has become only the second Indian cricketer after Pravin Tambe to feature in Caribbean Premier League.

England captain Harry Kane closing on record-braking transfer to Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed to a $127 million offer from Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich after rejecting two initial offers for the legendary striker.

No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup 2023, Indian government confirms

India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Pakistan cricket team will not get any additional security.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian hockey team records dominant win over Japan to enter final

Indian hockey team dominated the first half with three goals and then added two more in the last 30 minutes to thrash Japan.

Indian cricket team to tour Ireland T20I series without head coach?

As per reports, the Indian cricket team will be without a head coach for the Ireland series but will have coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule as a part of the staff.

'Indian team on path of self-destruction' - Former Pakistani pacer laments India's experiments ahead of WC

A legendary Pakistan pacer analysed the Indian cricket team's development in the recent past and mentioned that too much experimentation is going to harm them ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Eden Gardens fire: CAB president Snehasish Ganguly rules out sabotage angle, claims only cables were burnt

The president of the Cricket Association of Bengal Snehasish Ganguly has opened up on the recent fire that broke out at the Eden Gardens.

