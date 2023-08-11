India TV Sports Wrap on August 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Shabnim Ismail steaming in (left) Rani Rampal in action for India (right)

The high-octane action in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy will continue to amaze the hockey fans worldwide on Friday, August 11 as the semifinals of the high-profile event will be played in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Indian men's cricket team has already reached Miami, Florida for the last two fixtures of their ongoing bilateral series against the West Indies to be played on Saturday (August 12) and Sunday (August 13). Hence, there is plenty of sporting action to be admired by fans of several disciplines and on that note, let's go through the top ten trending news stories from the sporting universe on August 11.

1. 'I am not retiring' - Rani Rampal quashes retirement rumours; accepts proposal of coaching U17 teams

Former India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal has quashed her retirement rumours and mentioned that she still has a lot to offer to the country as a player. The 28-year-old has accepted the sub-junior coaching and mentorship duties offered by Hockey India.

2. Rohit Sharma opens up on India's long-standing bone of contention in ODIs

India skipper Rohit Sharma has given his take on India's long-standing issue of the No. four batting slot in ODI cricket. India are in a precarious situation due to Shreyas Iyer's injury, who had almost made the slot his own in ODIs before going down due to a back injury.

3. The Women's Hundred: Shabnim Ismail's terrific hat-trick helps Welsh Fire stun Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH

Former South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail claimed an outstanding hat-trick to help Birmingham Phoenix sink Welsh Fire in The Women's Hundred on Thursday. With just eight to defend off the last five balls, the odds were against Shabnim but she held her nerves to win it for her side.

4. Pakistan's head coach Mark Coles steps down ahead of home series against South Africa

Pakistan women's cricket team's head coach Mark Coles has resigned from his position with immediate effect with few weeks left for Pakistan's home series against the Proteas starting September 1.

5. One-handed Spanish footballer Alex Sanchez makes history with his debut in Indian football

Spain's footballer Alex Sanchez, who was born without a right hand made his eagerly awaited debut in Indian football, having already played in the La Liga.

6. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer automatic picks for World Cup? Rohit Sharma opens on returning players' comeback

Rohit Sharma has opened up on whether the star duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be an automatic pick for the ODI World Cup.

7. Tilak Varma, India's wild card entry for World Cup 2023? Captain Rohit Sharma responds to burning question

India skipper Rohit Sharma has reacted to all the talks surrounding the potential inclusion of Tilak Varma in India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Tilak has impressed in the three games that he has played for India in the T20I circuit.

8. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh making efforts to ensure Brij Bhushan's close aide doesn't become WFI president: Report

As per several reports that are circulating in the media, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are trying desperately to make sure that a close aide of the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh doesn't become the next president of the wrestling governing body.

9. You did not ask about him? Rohit Sharma flares up, reveals why he and Virat Kohli are not playing T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma was irked when he was asked why he and former captain of team Virat Kohli aren't playing T20 cricket for India since the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

10. If Ishan Kishan is KL Rahul’s backup in World Cup...: Former pacer wants Team India to make major change

One of the former India pacers has opened up on the way India have been offering roles and responsibilities to Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper in KL Rahul's absence.

Latest Sports News