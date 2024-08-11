India TV Sports Wrap on August 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/GETTY/INDIA TV Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing has been deferred to August 13 as the whole of India awaits the final decision while Abhinav Bindra received the Olympic Order honour at the IOC Session

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing has been deferred to August 13 as the whole of India awaits the final decision regarding her appeal for a shared Silver medal. Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of her final bout in the women's 50kg category due to an extra 100 grams weight. However, since she had already qualified for the final, there is a case of a shared Silver medal. On the other hand, Abhinav Bindra received the Olympic Order honour at the IOC Session in Paris. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Hamish Kerr beats USA's McEwen to win high jump Gold in a tie-breaker

A jump-off isn't a new phenomenon but New Zealand's Hamish Kerr and USA's Shelby McEwen decided to put themselves through after both clearing the 2.36m height in regulation. There was an option of a shared Gold medal but they didn't take it and after multiple failures in the jump-off Kerr finally cleared the 2.34m to finish at the top of the podium.

CAS to make final call on Vinesh Phogat's case on August 13

The Indian contingent's Paris Olympics campaign will end with six medals and an asterisk with the Court of Arbitration for Sport postponing the matter till Tuesday, August 13 until after the Games end. Vinesh had appealed for a shared Silver after she was disqualified on second weigh-in on the morning of her Gold Medal match bout in women's 50kg category.

Kieron Pollard smacks five sixes off five balls in a set against Rashid Khan

Kieron Pollard kept the Southern Brave on course of a direct final qualification in the men's Hundred with a scintillating knock of 45 off just 23 balls which included five sixes off as many deliveries in one set of Rashid Khan. 30 is the most expensive over/set bowled by Rashid Khan in T20 cricket as Southern Brave got their fifth win on the board.

Mandeep Singh shifts to Tripura in domestic cricket

A year after leading Punjab to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, senior batter Mandeep Singh has made a move to Tripura. The 32-year-old wasn't part of the Punjab squad for the one-day series against Namibia recently but is adamant that he has a lot of cricket left in him.

Keshav Maharaj puts South Africa in pole position, gives a long shot to push for a win

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has put South Africa in pole position to able to push for a win in a rain-hit first Test in Trinidad. Maharaj's four-fer and Kagiso Rabada's three wickets helped South Africa bowl out the West Indies for just 233 runs before the openers added 30 runs. SA will hope to add 100-150 runs quickly to give their bowlers a shot at bowling the hosts out once again.

Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order in Paris

India's first individual Gold medal winner, Abhinav Bindra, was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order in Paris on Saturday, August 10. Bindra won a Gold in men's 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

India's Paris Olympics campaign ends with Reetika Hooda losing the quarter-final; Aditi and Diksha miss out in Golf

India's Reetika Hooda, who got past her first round, lost the quarter-final to Kyrgyzstan's Medet Kyzy. Since Kyzy lost her bout, Hooda failed to make it the repechage. On the other hand, in Gold both Aditi Ashosh and Diksha Dagar missed out on the podium finish spot.

USA beat France in a humdinger of a Bakset ball clash to win the Gold medal

The USA men's basketball team beat France 98-87 to win the final and clinch the Gold medal in a thriller. Stephen Curry starred for the USA as with 24 points as USA survived a scare against the hosts and a huge roaring local crowd in Paris.

Manchester City beat Manchester United on penalties in Community Shield

Manchester City prevailed 7-6 on penalties against Manchester United in the Community Shield match after being tied on 1-1 in the original timing.

Arshad Nadeem to be honoured with Pakistan's second highest citizen honour