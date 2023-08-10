India TV Sports Wrap on August 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Danushka Gunathilaka (left), Indian Men's Hockey team (right)

The month of August has already witnessed some cracking action across sporting disciplines. From India's tour of the West Indies to the Asian Champions Trophy hockey, sports fans have been treated with some mouthwatering clashes and with events like the US Open, Asia Cup, badminton World Championships, among others fast approaching, the coming weeks are going to be nothing short of spectacular. On that note, let's go through the top ten trending news stories from the sporting universe on August 10.

1. If Pakistan can come and play in India, then why can't we?: Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh

Bhola Nath Singh, the secretary general of Hockey India (HI) raised an eye catching question regarding Indian hockey team's potential tour of Pakistan. India might have to feature in a qualifying tournament in Pakistan for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they fail to win gold at the Asian Games 2023.

2. Danushka Gunathilaka's bail conditions eased to allow domestic travel amid ongoing rape trial

Sri Lanka's left-handed batter Danushka Gunathilaka, who is facing a rape trial, received a modification to his bail conditions on Tuesday (August 8) by the Sydney Downing Centre District Court.

3. Baba Aparajith engages in heated exchange with umpires and opposition after contentious dismissal | WATCH

Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Aparajith engaged in a heated exchange with the on-field umpires and opposition players after a contentious decision ended his stay at the crease in a domestic game while playing for Jolly Rovers Cricket Club against Young Stars Cricket Club.

4. Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria believes that India's head coach Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in the T20 format, citing that he is very slow. He has called for the inclusion of Ashish Nehra, who is currently serving as the head coach of Gujarat Titans in the ipl.

5. IND vs WI: Tilak Varma eyes Virat Kohli's major T20I record in next two games

Tilak Varma, the 20-year-old left-handed batter, scored crucial 49* runs in the third T20I against West Indies and can break Virat Kohli's record for most runs in bilateral T20I series.

6. Asian Champions Trophy: Video of Chennai crowd singing 'Vande Mataram' before India-Pakistan game goes viral

Spectators took it to the next level in the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy game on Wednesday as they grabbed eyeballs for singing India's national song 'Vande Mataram' and the organizers lit it up with eye-catching lighting effects to motivate the Indian team.

7. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India thrash Pakistan out of tournament, to face Japan in semi-final

India beat Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Wednesday and will now take on Japan in the semi-finals of the event.

8. Manchester United agree £30 million fee for Harry Maguire, line up World Cup winner as replacement

West Ham United are set to sign the English centre-back Harry Maguire for £30 million and also looking to sign his teammate Scott McTominay.

9. Prithvi Shaw shatters all-time record, smashes double hundred in One-Day Cup 2023

Prithvi Shaw shattered numerous records as he struck a magnificent double hundred while playing for Northamptonshire in their One-Day Cup match against Somerset at the County Ground in Northampton.

10. ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill threatens Pakistani batters' position, Kuldeep Yadav back in top 10

India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill surpassed David Warner and Harry Tector in the latest ICC ODI batters rankings to achieve his career-high ratings.

