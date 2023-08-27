India TV Poll Results: Will Neeraj Chopra win World Athletics Championship by beating Arshad Nadeem in finals?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

India TV Poll Results: India's ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be looking to add the elusive Gold medal in the World Athletics Championships in the final in Budapest. The 25-year-old Indian won the Silver medal last year as Anderson Peters registered the best throw in 2022. Chopra was the leader in the qualification round as he sent his spear to 88.77m and looks favourite to win the title this year.

But Chopra will have to get the better of a few athletes and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is one of them. Both Chopra and Nadeem were the only athletes to receive automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 as they sent their spear beyond the mark of 85.50m. The Indian recorded n throw of 88.77m, while the Pakistan athlete registered a throw of 86.79m in the qualification.

The two stars have met each other on eight occasions. The first meeting came back in 2016, while the most recent face-off was at the World Athletics Championships in 2022. In all of those occasions, Chopra has got the better of Nadeem. The Indian star is the reigning Olympics, Asian Games and Diamond League finals winner, while Nadeem has a Gold in the Commonwealth Games to show apart from a Bronze in the Asian Games.

India TV held a Poll result asking the audience whether Chopra could win the Worlds by defeating Nadeem in the final. There were a total of 5306 votes recorded and 95% of people believed that the Indian would win the Gold by defeating the Pakistan athlete. 3% think that Chopra won't be able to accomplish the feat, while 2% are caught in the middle, stating they can't say anything.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll results

Will Neeraj Chopra be able to win the World Athletics Championship by defeating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the finals?

Yes - 95%

No - 3%

Can't Say - 2%

