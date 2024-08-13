India TV Poll result: Are you satisfied with India's performance at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker.

India ended its Paris Olympics campaign with six medals. The 117-member athlete contingent put its best foot in the French capital to bring laurels to the nation.

This was India's joint second-most successful campaign at the Olympics in terms of medals won. India had won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while it clinched six at the London Games in 2012.

It was a mixed sort of performance from the athletes at the Paris Games with some bittersweet outcomes. Overall, India won five bronze and one silver medal in Paris. The Indian shooting contingent and particularly Manu Bhaker was the major talking point from the Olympics 2024. Shooting drew a blank in the previous two Summer Games in 2020 and 2016. However, it bagged three medals in Paris, out of which two were won by Manu.

The 22-year-old shooter became the only Indian to win multi-medals at a Single Olympic Games since Independence. She bagged bronze medals in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale bagged India's first-ever medal in the 50m rifle three positions with his bronze in Paris.

Notably, Javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra brought another medal home as he took a silver in the Paris Games, behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. The Indian hockey team also brought another bronze, making it the first occasion since 1972 that the sport has brought medals in consecutive games in the quadrennial event.

Wrestling did not break its streak too with Aman Sehrawat taking home a bronze in the 57kg freestyle category.

However, there were six near-misses for India. In six events, the Indian athletes finished fourth and missed out on a medal. Among those are - Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen, Manu Bhaker (25m pistol), Arjun Babuta, mixed archery and skeet teams.

We asked our India TV website readers whether they were satisfied with India's performance or not. Out of almost 15000 responses received, only 31.5% of people are satisfied, with 64.5% saying no, while 4% of people voted for 'Can't say'.

Yes: 31.5%

No: 64.5%

Can't Say: 4%

Total votes: 1492