Ahmedabad :

India has presented its proposed blueprint for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had expressed interest in organising the global event, but this time, they took a major step in bringing the biggest sporting event to the country.

The presentation took place virtually on Thursday before the IOC’s Future Host Commission, with Ahmedabad emerging as the focal point of India’s proposed hosting strategy. The discussion covered the city’s sporting facilities, infrastructure development, venue plans and the country’s track record of organising international competitions.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha headed the delegation, which included IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer and Athletes’ Commission chairperson PV Sindhu. IOC member Nita Ambani also participated, alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior representatives of the central and state administrations.

Meanwhile, the event is expected to provide an important opportunity to develop facilities and supporting infrastructure that could subsequently contribute to preparations for the 2036 Olympics. India’s representatives also outlined how the proposed venues would fit into the city's wider development plans. They also highlighted administrative backing from the Centre, Gujarat government and local authorities.

IOC will evaluate next

The IOC’s evaluation will involve considerations beyond the availability of sporting facilities. The commission will examine the proposed venue masterplan, financial arrangements, government commitments, long-term benefits and the legacy that hosting the Games could create.

India is currently among seven nations participating in the IOC’s continuous dialogue process for the 2036 edition. Germany, Hungary, Qatar, South Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other contenders involved at this stage.

Notably, Thursday’s interaction lasted around 30 minutes before moving into a question-and-answer session between IOC representatives and the Indian delegation. The next important milestone is expected in March 2027, when the process moves towards the strategic dialogue phase.

For India, the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad could become an important testing ground for its organisational capabilities. However, securing the Olympic hosting opportunity will require the country to establish the viability of its infrastructure, funding arrangements and long-term development commitments before the IOC makes its assessment.

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