India's strong run in Asian Athletics Championships continues, check latest medal tally Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh, high-jumper Pooja Singh and heptathlete Nandini Agasara bagged gold medals as India's strong run in the Asian Athletics Championships continued. Check the latest medal tally after Friday as the Indian contingent keeps hold of the second place.

New Delhi:

On the penultimate day of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, the Indian athletes delivered outstanding performances, securing three gold medals and elevating the nation's total medal count to 18—comprising eight gold, seven silver, and three bronze.

Gulveer Singh's double gold

Gulveer Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, achieved a remarkable double by clinching gold in the 5,000m event. In the final, he clocked 13:24.77, narrowly surpassing Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate, who finished at 13:24.97. This performance broke the previous championship record of 13:34.47 set by Qatar's Mohamed Al-Garni in 2015. He had also bagged a gold in the 10,000m event on the first day of the competition.

Pooja Singh ends 25-year high jump gold drought

18-year-old Pooja Singh from Bosti village in Haryana made history by winning gold in the women's high jump with a personal best of 1.89 meters. Her victory marked the first time since 2000 that an Indian woman secured gold in this event at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Nandini Agasara's heptathlon triumph

Nandini Agasara from Telangana secured gold in the heptathlon, amassing a personal best of 5,941 points. Trailing China's Liu Jingyi by 54 points before the final 800m event, Agasara delivered a stellar performance, clocking 2:15.54 and earning 885 points, which propelled her to the top position.

These achievements underscore India's growing prominence in Asian athletics, with athletes overcoming challenges and setting new benchmarks on the continental stage

Here is the latest medal tally of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025: