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  4. India secure double podium finish in triple jump at Commonwealth Games, Praveen Chithravel redeems himself

India secure double podium finish in triple jump at Commonwealth Games, Praveen Chithravel redeems himself

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: ,Updated:

India added two more medals to their kitty as Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran ensured a double delight in the triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Praveen redeemed himself from a fourth-place finish in 2022.

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won double medal for India.
Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won double medal for India. Image Source : X/Rajnath Singh
New Delhi:

Indian athletes Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran propelled India to double delight in the triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as they secured a double podium finish on Saturday, August 1. Praveen, who agonisingly missed out on a bronze medal in a memorable 1-2 finish for India at the Birmingham Games, redeemed himself with a silver medal finish in Glasgow 2026.

Praveen leapt a best distance of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to take the silver, while his compatriot, Selva Prabhu, jumped 16.52m to bag the bronze medal. Jamaica's Jordan Scott won the gold medal with a jump of 16.72m.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow Games
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