India secure double podium finish in triple jump at Commonwealth Games, Praveen Chithravel redeems himself

New Delhi:

Indian athletes Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran propelled India to double delight in the triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as they secured a double podium finish on Saturday, August 1. Praveen, who agonisingly missed out on a bronze medal in a memorable 1-2 finish for India at the Birmingham Games, redeemed himself with a silver medal finish in Glasgow 2026.

Praveen leapt a best distance of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to take the silver, while his compatriot, Selva Prabhu, jumped 16.52m to bag the bronze medal. Jamaica's Jordan Scott won the gold medal with a jump of 16.72m.

More to follow...