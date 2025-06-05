India's star shuttler PV Sindhu exits Indonesia Open 2025 from round of 16 India's ace badminton star PV Sindhu has crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2025, after some stellar performances in the competition, Sindhu lost the round of 16 clash of the tournament against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

New Delhi:

India’s ace badminton star, PV Sindhu has faced a heartbreaking defeat at the Indonesia Open 2025. The star shuttler took on Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round of 16 stage of the competition on May 5, Thursday, and suffered a loss, resulting in her elimination.

It is worth noting that Sidhu looked set for a good game after she began brilliantly. However, Chochuwong was quick to make her way back into the game, as the score read 10-16 in favour of the Thailand international in the first game.

Where Sindhu looked set to lose the first game, she pulled it right back in to clinch it, as the score read 22-20. After winning the first game, where Sindhu hoped to capitalise, Chochuwong was quick to turn it around, dominating Sindhu in the game, winning it by 21-10; furthermore, she went on to win the third game by 21-18, as Sindhu was eliminated from the tournament.

Sindhu posted heartfelt note for longtime rival Nozomi Okuhara

Speaking of the 29-year-old’s game campaign at the Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu reached the round of 16 stage of the competition after registering a stellar win against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, who is also considered her long-time rival.

In a tightly knit game, Sindhu won the first game of the match against Okuhara by 22-20. However, Okuhara was quick to make her way back into the clash, winning the second game by 21-23. With the games tied, it was Sindhu who took the game away from her long-time rival, winning the third game by 21-15 and advancing to the round of 16.

After the clash, Sindhu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a heartfelt note for her Nozomi Okuhara. “14 years. 20 matches. From my longest to the shortest World Championship finals — always with her. We’ve shared wins, losses, and a rivalry only we understand. Keep fighting, Nozomi. The court’s never quite the same without you,” Okuhara tweeted.