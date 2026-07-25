India's historic gold medal in Rowing World Cup to be stripped after Lakshay found positive for doping

New Delhi:

India's historic first gold medal at the Rowing World Cup is set to be removed from the record books after one member of the winning crew returned a positive doping test. Lakshay, who partnered Ujjwal Kumar Singh to victory in the lightweight doubles sculls event at the Rowing World Cup in Lucerne, has tested positive for the prohibited substance Stanozolol. The sample was collected during an out-of-competition test conducted on May 25 earlier this year, before the World Cup took place.

Notably, the Indian pair had secured the landmark title in June at Rotsee Lake in Lucerne, Switzerland, finishing the final in 6:26.09 to claim what was celebrated as the country's maiden Rowing World Cup gold medal.

NADA set to suspend Lakshay

Following the adverse analytical finding, Lakshay has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). He has also been served with a notice as the anti-doping process moves forward. Meanwhile, the positive test has wider consequences beyond the athlete's provisional suspension. Since the sample predates the World Cup, all of Lakshay's competitive results recorded after May 25 will be disqualified under the applicable anti-doping regulations.

Lakshay also faces the possibility of a lengthy ban from the sport. If he is unable to successfully challenge the anti-doping charge or establish grounds for a reduced sanction, the case could result in a four-year suspension.

The development marks a major setback for Indian rowing, with the nation's breakthrough World Cup triumph now overshadowed by an anti-doping case that has led to the disqualification of the historic result.

Indian judo athletes in Commonwealth Games suffer from doping too

India's Commonwealth Games campaign has suffered a major setback after two athletes were embroiled in separate anti-doping-related cases. Judoka Arun Kumar was withdrawn from the squad after returning an adverse analytical finding in an out-of-competition test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), leading to a provisional suspension.

On the other hand, judoka Tulika Maan was removed from the contingent after allegedly recording three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, an anti-doping rule violation under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. The twin setbacks have dealt a significant blow to India's medal hopes ahead of the Games.

Also Read:

Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma dominate Zimbabwe in second T20I; India seal series in Harare