India-Pakistan no-handshake row: Will Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem remain unscathed from Asia Cup controversy? Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are set to face each other for the first time since the Paris Olympics in the World Athletics Championships 2025. Eyes will be pinned on Neeraj and Arshad after the recent handshake gate in the Asia Cup 2025 and after the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The no-handshake row in the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan players has stirred some controversy. The Indian players avoided a handshake with their Pakistani counterparts after thrashing them in their Asia Cup 2025 group stage match in Dubai on Sunday.

Due to the recent political tensions between the two nations, Indian players avoided any friendly gestures with Pakistani players. They only played against them after receiving clearance from the Indian government for multi-national clashes.

Apart from the cricket circle, two renowned India and Pakistani athletes - Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem - will be sharing the same stage at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj, Arshad in different groups in Qualifying event

The tournament is currently underway in Tokyo; however, the Javelin event will take place on September 17 and 18. The two are pitted in opposite groups in the qualifying event on Wednesday, September 17, but are all set to meet in the final on Thursday, given the domination they have exerted in recent times. So will they be unscathed from the Asia Cup controversy?

Neeraj found himself in controversy due to NC Classic event

Neeraj was recently criticised by some quarters in India after he invited Arshad Nadeem to the NC Classic 2025, an inaugural Javelin tournament that took place on July 5.

The event was earlier set to take place in May, but due to the tensions between the two countries at that time, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, the event was rescheduled for July 5.

Neeraj had initially invited Arshad to the May event and was criticised, but he had clarified that the invitation was sent to the Pakistani athlete 'two days before' the Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22. He had also stated, "After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question." Meanwhile, Arshad had also declined to come to India for the event as he was due to feature in the Asian Athletics Championships.

The two have shared stages many times and have also greeted each other, but due to the current situation and the sentiment across the borders, the two are unlikely to be very friendly at the Worlds.