Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India Open badminton, Syed Modi International cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

India Open and Syed Modi International cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in Badminton World Federation's revised calendar. BWF on Thursday announced its adjusted tournament calendar for 2020. The revised schedule is prepared to ensure the health and safety of all personnel participating.

The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previously revised calendar.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to implement the revised international tournament calendar for the HSBC BWF World Tour as originally envisaged.

“Managing travel logistics between different territories where different entry and safety restrictions apply has been the biggest challenge. Therefore, an adjusted tournament calendar was developed.

“Our main concern has always been the health and safety of all participants and we have created a BWF Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures document to guide us in this process.

“We look forward to the return of international badminton and we thank all parties and participants involved in the planning process.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage