India Legends Championship winner Joakim Haeggman shares experience of playing at Jaypee Greens Golf Course

Jaypee Greens Golf Course hosted the inaugural edition of the India Legends Championship with Swedish golfer Joakim Haeggman winning the event. The championship saw Haeggman win the title ahead of India's Jeev Milkha Singh.

The Swede opened up on his experience of featuring in the Legends Tour in India. "The Jaypee Greens Golf Course has presented a new challenge, but I'm enjoying the experience as it has been a thrilling addition to my golfing journey. Its unique challenges and immaculate conditions have pushed me to new limits.

"It's a testament to the sport's enduring appeal that even after so many years, there's still something fresh and exciting to discover. While I’m inspired by the greats like Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods, in the end, it's my passion and dedication that keep me going," Haeggman said.

Indian cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev also took part in the championship. Yuvraj also opened up about his experience of the event. "Jaypee Greens Golf Course is a challenging course for me - narrow fairways, and plenty of bunkers. But with a couple days' play, you get a feel for the layout and can plan your shots accordingly. I'm really happy with my performance so far", said Yuvraj Singh.

Notably, Jeev Milkha Singh, who missed out on winning the event also opened up on his experience of hosting this event. "Jaypee Greens Golf Course is the perfect location for this Legends Tour event. The hotel is right on-site, and the golf course is next door - you can see it from your room. The convenience is unbeatable.

"After a round, you can easily go back to the hotel, rest up, and even come back in the evening to practice more if you want to. The golf course itself is in great condition and provides a world-class playing experience for these legends. These players have competed at the highest levels, so having a venue of this caliber in India is hugely significant. They're going to take back wonderful memories and hopefully, we'll see them return for this tournament again and again.

"Jaypee's involvement in making this event happen has been crucial. Having the golf and accommodations all in one place is just an ideal setup. The only thing I'd suggest is trying to host it in slightly better weather - maybe March or November would be even more pleasant for the players. But overall, Jaypee Greens is the perfect place to showcase India's golfing talent and hospitality to these golfing legends," he said.