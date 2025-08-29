India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29: What's its significance, theme and history? India celebrates its National Sports Day on August 29, after the birth anniversary of legendary Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Several athletes and public representatives will encourage the citizens will promote the theme throughout the day.

New Delhi:

India observes National Sports Day on August 29, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He is widely hailed as one of the greatest field hockey players in history. Born in 1905, Dhyan Chand's unmatched skills on the field brought India immense pride, especially during its golden era of Olympic dominance from 1928 to 1936. His influence extended far beyond his playing years, as India's hockey legacy continued with Olympic golds in 1948, 1952, and 1956, and a comeback gold in 1964.

Theme of National Sports Day 2025:

This year, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Fit India Mission would spearhead the celebrations. A national campaign titled ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’ was launched, running from August 29 to 31, encouraging citizens to dedicate at least 60 minutes daily to physical activity. The initiative aims to promote healthier lifestyles and raise awareness about preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

In a statement released by the Press Information Bureau, the ministry emphasised the importance of integrating fitness into daily routines.

“The movement seeks to spread awareness about the importance of dedicating at least 60 minutes daily to physical activity for preventing lifestyle diseases,” said the ministry in a Press Information Bureau release.

When was National Sports Day first celebrated?

The National Sports Day was first celebrated in 2012. Now, it serves to highlight the value of sports in nation-building.

What will happen on National Sports Day 2025?

The 2025 edition of the National Sports Awards took place on January 17 this year. On August 29, as the government confirmed, eminent athletes and public representatives will encourage the citizens with various sports activities across the country.

“Eminent athletes and public representatives are also set to take part in the celebrations and engage with sports activities in all corners of the nation. Renowned sportspersons will be stepping onto the playgrounds at State capitals as well as across all districts on 29th August," a statement read.